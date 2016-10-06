EFCC loses N80m land case against businesswoman, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, lost an N80 million land theft charge against a businesswoman, Mrs Moji Yakubu, as a Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja, struck out the case.

Mrs Yakubu, her company, Monan Trading Company Limited and eight others, were charged by the commission for allegedly stealing 10 hectares of land at Lekki, which belonged to one Joko Trade Estate Resources Limited.

Those charged along with her are; Chief Muka Bajulaiye, Alhaja Ajimot Adisa, Alani Shirawu, Bajulaiye Hakeem, Akeem Giwa, Rachael Tokede, Adelaja Raji and Nuniru Mushafau.

The EFCC in an 11 -count charge, had alleged that the defendants forged several documents to facilitate the alleged theft.

In her ruling, the judge said that from the prove of evidence before her, the EFCC failed to establish a prima facie case against all the defendants.

Justice Ipaye said that while it was not in dispute that the 1st defendant and her company, purchased the said 10 hectares of land, the EFCC failed to provide prove that the transaction was an act of crime triable under the criminal law.