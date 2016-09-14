EFCC declares Shema, ex-Katsina gov, wanted

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Katsina State, wanted.

In a released signed by the spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency said Shema was first summoned in Decemeber 2015 and had since ignored all invitations extended to him.

The former governor is wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy, inflation of contract, abuse of office, diversion of funds and embezzlement running into billions of naira.