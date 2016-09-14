logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

EFCC declares Shema, ex-Katsina gov, wanted

September 14, 2016 / :

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Katsina State, wanted.

In a released signed by the spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency said Shema was first summoned in Decemeber 2015 and had since ignored all invitations extended to him.

The former governor is wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy, inflation of contract, abuse of office, diversion of funds and embezzlement running into billions of naira.

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK!

Lose 14kg in 3Weeks With NAFDAC APPROVED NATURAL Solution!. CLICK!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED! CLICK HERE!!!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News