EFCC declares Goodie Ibru wanted

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, declared the chairman, Sheraton Hotel, Mr Goodie Minabo Ibru, wanted.

According to a notice on the anti-corruption commission’s official Facebook account, signed by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the 74-year-old Ibru, was being wanted in connection with an alleged case of conspiracy, capital market fraud, stealing, diversion of funds and money laundering.

The notice stated that Ibru allegedly diverted billions of Naira and assets of Ikeja Hotels Plc, owner of Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, Federal Palace Hotel and Capital Hotel, owners of Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, to his personal benefit.

It described Ibru as being 5’11ft tall, dark in complexion and a native of Agbara-Otoh in Delta State, adding that he speaks English, Yoruba and Urhobo, fluently.

The commission said that the last known address of the wanted Ibru was No 5 Ogalade Close/Sheraton, Ikeja.

It, therefore, urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact any of EFCC’s offices in Lagos, Kano, Gombe, Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu and Port-Harcourt.