EFCC arrests Uche Ogar after police drop forgery charges

President of Masters Energy Oil and Gas, Uche Ogah, was on Monday, arrested by Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), wo stormed the Tinubu Magistrate Court on Lagos Island, and whisked him away.

Ogah was arrested as soon as he stepped out of the courtroom after the forgery charges filed against him by the Police were withdrawn.

Ogah, who was declared winner of the last governorship election in Abia State by Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on June 27, was, on June 16 , arraigned by the Police for alleged forgery.

When the case was called, the Police prosecutor, Henry Obiazi, told the presiding magistrate, Mrs. Kikelomo Ayeye, that he had the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to withdraw the charges against Ogah and his co-defendants.

“I am instructed by the IGP to withdraw this case, as the issue is pending with the SFU,” Obiazi said.

The charges were consequently struck out by the court.

But as soon as Ogah stepped out of the court room, he was arrested by the waiting EFCC operatives who drove him away in their van.

The other defendants in the charge which the Police withdrew against Ogah were his company, Masters Energy Oil and Gas Limited; and an ex-employee of United Bank for Africa, Deji Somoye.

The defendants were accused of conspiring with some persons still at large to forge a Memorandum of Understanding between Masters Energy Oil and Gas Limited and Mut-Hass Petroleum Limited sometime in March 2011.

Ogah and some other persons still at large were alleged to have forged the signature of one Mrs. Bridget Adeosun.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty; after which they were admitted to bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.