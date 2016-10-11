_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/falana-blames-njc-nba-rot-judiciary/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/benefits-taking-lemon-water/lemon-water/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
EFCC arrests, quizzes female court registrar

October 11, 2016 Ayomide Owonibi Odekanyin -Lagos

FOLLOWING a crackdown on alleged corrupt judicial officers, a registrar of the Federal High Court in Lagos was, last  Thursday, arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Helen Ogunleye, who is under investigation by the anti-graft agency, allegedly had a record of pairing up senior lawyers with judges to pervert justice.

She was further quizzed at the Lagos office of the EFCC on Monday.

Nigerian Tribune confirmed that Ogunleye was detained overnight before being granted administrative bail on Friday.

It was further gathered that investigations by the EFCC revealed that Ogunleye allegedly connived with some  high-profile lawyers undergoing prosecution as a conduit for transferring cash to some of the judges.

According to the Nigerian Tribune source, “Ogunleye is cooperating with EFCC. She has been reporting to the commission and has been very helpful with insightful details.”

