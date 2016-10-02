Education Minister, Adamu, for Chevron 2016 National Arts Competition in Asaba

Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu will be in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Thursday for the closing event of the 2016 edition of the National Arts Competition (NAC) involving Secondary Schools across the country.

The competition is at the instance of Chevron Nigeria Limited on behalf of NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public. Affairs (PGPA), Deji Haastrup, in a statement made available to journalists in Warri, said the event, would hold October 6, at Grand Hotel, Asaba.

According to him, the programme, which was initiated in 2005, will feature an exhibition and award of scholarships and other prizes to winners.

The competition, he noted, was initiated with the support of the Federal Ministry of Education and NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture for all Nigerian Secondary Schools to stimulate their interest in the field of Fine and Creative Arts, and develop an avenue for the children to see their potentials of becoming future entrepreneurs.

Haastrup further disclosed that the competition, created to use Art to achieve patriotism Nigerian children from cradle, has produced over 200 winners including other beneficiaries of scholarships covering educational disbursements.

The theme of the 2016 edition, Waste to Wealth, he added, aligns with Chevron’s commitment to using its experience, technology and perseverance to overcome challenges and deliver value.

TribuneOnline reports that the event will involve cash prize to winner of the competition in the form of scholarship for the rest of the recipient’s secondary school education.

The runners-up and other top performers will also receive one-off cash prizes.

Also expected at the closing event are top officials from the Delta State government.