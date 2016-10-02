_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/saudi-arabia-dumps-islamic-calendar/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/saudi-arabia-dumps-islamic-calendar/saudi-king-salman/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Education Minister, Adamu, for Chevron 2016 National Arts Competition in Asaba

October 02, 2016 / : Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri

Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu will be in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Thursday for the closing event of the 2016 edition of the National Arts Competition (NAC) involving Secondary Schools across the country.

The competition is at the instance of Chevron Nigeria Limited on behalf of NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public. Affairs (PGPA), Deji Haastrup, in a statement made available to journalists in Warri, said the event, would hold October 6, at Grand Hotel, Asaba.

According to him, the programme, which was initiated in 2005, will feature  an exhibition and award of scholarships and other prizes to winners.

The competition, he noted, was initiated with the support of the Federal Ministry of Education and NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture for all Nigerian Secondary Schools to stimulate their interest in the field of Fine and Creative Arts, and develop an avenue for the children to see their potentials of becoming future entrepreneurs.

Haastrup further disclosed that the competition, created to use Art to achieve patriotism Nigerian children from cradle, has produced over 200 winners including other beneficiaries of scholarships covering educational disbursements.

The theme of the 2016 edition, Waste to Wealth, he added, aligns with Chevron’s commitment to using its experience, technology and perseverance to overcome challenges and deliver value.

TribuneOnline reports that the event will involve cash prize to winner of the competition in the form of scholarship for the rest of the recipient’s secondary school education.

The runners-up and other top performers will also receive one-off cash prizes.

Also expected at the closing event are top officials from the Delta State government.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News