Edo’ll be liberated on September 10 —Igbinedion

The lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly, Omosede Igbinedion, has described the September 10 date of the Edo State governorship election as the day the people of the state will be “liberated from the shackles of underdevelopment.”

She said a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) government with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu ,as governor of Edo State elected on the date, would bring all-round development to the state and its people in terms of responsible and humane governance that is committed to the development of the state.

The lawmaker, who stated this on Wednesday, in Odighi, Ovia North East Local Governmnet Area, during the campaign rally for the party’s governorship candidate, also condemned the use of thugs to intimidate people

“I look forward to that day, September 10. It will be a day of liberation for the people of the state. The people have had enough and they are going to show that they have had enough of the outgoing administration.”

Condemning the attack on her convoy, she said the incident was unfortunate, demanding answers for the reasons why she was prevented from attending a private engagement in her constituency.

Igbinedion said she has every right to attend functions organised for the benefit of her constituency as their elected representative in the National Assembly and wondered why the Edo State government opposed her presence at Ugbokun.

“I will not be moved. I will remain undaunted by the activities of those trying to stop work in constituencies which has PDP members as their representatives.