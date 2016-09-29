EdoDecides: PDP protests Edo governorship election results

Apparently sensing that they have been defeated in the Edo governorship election held on Wednesday, supporters of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have embarked on a protest in front of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The few protesters were dispersed by the tear gas released by the police stationed there to ensure hitch-free election, NAN reported.

The state Chairman of PDP, Mr. Dan Orbi alleged that the result was pre-determined and fabricated.

The party had on Wednesday declared the election free and fair and peaceful.

Meanwhile, the winning All Progressives Congress (APC) has described PDP as a bad loser following the rejection of the results.

The state Chairman of the APC, Mr Anslem Ojezua said on Thursday that the election was keenly contested and explained that the APC had worked hard in the state and it deserved the victory.

The results so far released show that Godwin Obaseki, candidate of APC maintains his lead, though a narrow one, over his Peoples Democratic Party rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

According to the first eight LGA results released this morning in Benin, Obasaki is leading.

Results released so far:

1. Owan West LGA

APC: 12, 862

PDP: 10,132

Registered Voters: 54, 406

Accredited Voters: 24, 487

2. Egor LGA

APC: 26,177

PDP: 19,514

Registered Voters: 184,296

Accredited Voters: 49,802

3. Esan North East LGA

APC: 9,130

PDP: 16,220

Registered Voters: 74,293

Accredited Voters: 27,121

4. Igueben LGA

APC: 7,802

PDP: 7,560

Registered Voters: 42,655

Accredited Voters: 16,482

5. Uhunmwonde

APC: 10, 911

PDP: 8,667

Registered Voters:

Accredited Voters : 21,927

6. Esan South East LGA

APC: 9,554

PDP: 11, 466

Registered Voters: 66,698

Accredited Voters: 22,522

7. Oredo LGA

APC: 37,612

PDP: 30,492

Registered Voters: 273,614

Accredited Voters: 74,076

Esan West

APC : 13114

PDP: 16311

Total Valid Votes – 29,963, Rejected Votes – 1,563, Total Votes Cast – 31, 526.