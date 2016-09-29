#EdoDecides: PDP protests Edo governorship election results
Apparently sensing that they have been defeated in the Edo governorship election held on Wednesday, supporters of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have embarked on a protest in front of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The few protesters were dispersed by the tear gas released by the police stationed there to ensure hitch-free election, NAN reported.
The state Chairman of PDP, Mr. Dan Orbi alleged that the result was pre-determined and fabricated.
The party had on Wednesday declared the election free and fair and peaceful.
Meanwhile, the winning All Progressives Congress (APC) has described PDP as a bad loser following the rejection of the results.
The state Chairman of the APC, Mr Anslem Ojezua said on Thursday that the election was keenly contested and explained that the APC had worked hard in the state and it deserved the victory.
The results so far released show that Godwin Obaseki, candidate of APC maintains his lead, though a narrow one, over his Peoples Democratic Party rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.
According to the first eight LGA results released this morning in Benin, Obasaki is leading.
Results released so far:
1. Owan West LGA
APC: 12, 862
PDP: 10,132
Registered Voters: 54, 406
Accredited Voters: 24, 487
2. Egor LGA
APC: 26,177
PDP: 19,514
Registered Voters: 184,296
Accredited Voters: 49,802
3. Esan North East LGA
APC: 9,130
PDP: 16,220
Registered Voters: 74,293
Accredited Voters: 27,121
4. Igueben LGA
APC: 7,802
PDP: 7,560
Registered Voters: 42,655
Accredited Voters: 16,482
5. Uhunmwonde
APC: 10, 911
PDP: 8,667
Registered Voters:
Accredited Voters : 21,927
6. Esan South East LGA
APC: 9,554
PDP: 11, 466
Registered Voters: 66,698
Accredited Voters: 22,522
7. Oredo LGA
APC: 37,612
PDP: 30,492
Registered Voters: 273,614
Accredited Voters: 74,076
Esan West
APC : 13114
PDP: 16311
Total Valid Votes – 29,963, Rejected Votes – 1,563, Total Votes Cast – 31, 526.