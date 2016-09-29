_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/edodecides-pdp-protests-edo-governorship-election-results/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27769","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/sporting-tribune/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

#EdoDecides: Esan West LGA result

September 29, 2016 / : Seyi Gesinde

APC: 13,114

PDP: 16,311

Total valid votes: 29,963

Total votes cast: 31,526

Rejected votes: 1,563

