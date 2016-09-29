EdoDecides: Collation of governorship election results ongoing

The collation of Edo State governorship election results is currently ongoing at the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) secretariat in Edo State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Mr Sam Olumekun, had, on Wednesday, said collation of results for the governorship election in the state would commence on Thursday.

Olumekun said this in Benin after a closed-door meeting with a National Commissioner and two Resident Electoral Commissioners at 11.20 p.m.

He, however, did not give reasons for the shift in date for the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the decision to commence the collation on Thursday could be traced to the late arrival of results from the 18 local government areas of the state.

A Correspondent of NAN who visited INEC office in Benin reports that security was tight while movement to the area had been restricted to only accredited officers and staff.

At the INEC office, party agents, Journalists and election observers were seen waiting for the commencement of collation of results from the local government areas.

A source close to the commission told NAN that those waiting for the collation had the option to wait or come back on Thursday for the exercise.