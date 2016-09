National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has lost his Ward 2, Unit 2 of Oredo Local Government Area, as the vote counted indicated that the Peoples Democratic Party defeated his party’s candidate by nine votes.

Ward 2, Unit 2, Oredo Local Government Area. This is the ward of the APC national chairman

APC — 69

PDP — 78