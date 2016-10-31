Edo sets up 19-member transition committee

EDO State government has set up a 19-member transition committee to ensure a smooth handover from the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led administration to the Godwin Obaseki-led administration on November 12.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Peter Okhiria, named Professor Julius Ihonvbere as chairman of the transition committee.

Other members, according to the statement, were Mr Henry Idahagbon, Mr Osarodion Ogie, Mr John Inegbedion, Dr Aihanuwa Eregie and Prince Joe Okojie.

Also in the committee were Mr Igbinidu Inneh, Mr Joseph Eboigbe, Mr Taiwo Akerele, Senator Domingo Obende, Dr Aisosa Amadasun, Reverend Emmanuel Egharevba, Elder Pius Omofuma, Mr Theo Okoh, Mr Ben Ogbebor, Mrs Magdalene Ogbebulu, Mrs Benedicta Attoh, Mr Osaze Ojo and Mr Ahmed Mamudu.