Edo poll: PDP, Ize-Iyamu ask tribunal to nullify Obaseki’s victory, submit petition

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 28 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his party has asked the Edo State Election Tribunal to nullify the victory handed Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declare him winner of the election.

Ize-Iyamu, who submitted his case file to the Registrar of the tribunal at the Edo State High Court in Benin on Wednesday, said his decision to challenge the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was based on the promise made to the Edo people during electioneering that he would defend their votes, adding that his lawyers will prove beyond doubt that the election was rigged in favour of the APC candidate.

Ize-Iyamu, who stormed the tribunal at about 4:20pm in company with his running mate, John Yakubu; the state chairman of the PDP, Dan Orbih; and the lawmaker representing Edo South, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, did not disclose details of his prayers and that of his party, but noted that one of his prayer is to be declared winner of the governorship election.

He said, “We just filed our case. We are asking the tribunal to declare us the rightful winner of the election. Edo people know who won the election.

“Our people have been robbed of having who they want to rule over them and we must defend their mandate. That is why I, in consultation with my party, has approached the court.

“By the time sittings start, Edo people will be amazed by what went on in a desperate bid to win an election at all costs.

“We have been able to put together all that is needed to put together. We are optimistic that we will get justice and be declared winner of the election.”

Also speaking, the Edo PDP chairman, Dan Orbih, said by filing the case, a process that will put smiles on the faces of the people and redress the injustice done on September 28 has commenced.

With the filing of the case and Thursday being the deadline for submission of cases over the conduct of the September 28 Edo State governorship election, the tribunal is expected to commence sitting any moment from now.

Picture caption: Ize-Iyamu in company with his supporters when he arrived the Edo State High Court, Benin, to file his petition.