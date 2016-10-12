Edo poll: Observer groups want political parties to accept results

Observer groups under the auspices of Coalition of INEC Duly Accredited Domestic Election Observers, on Wednesday, called on political parties who participated in the election to show spirit of sportsmanship and accept the results of the governorship election from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The group also advised politicians in the country not to engage in do or die politics during elections.

The National Coordinator of the group,Comrade Kalu Victor, who made this call at a press conference in Abuja, advised INEC to collaborate with the security agencies and set up a monitoring team to check and arrest anyone sharing money for voters during elections.

Kalu also lauded INEC, stating that they have tremendously improved the nation’s electoral system.

According to him “going by the way and manner the election was peacefully conducted and concluded, INEC had actually improved our election system and election.

“We advice the losers to show a spirit of sportsmanship by conceding for the peace and development of the state, for in democracy there is always another chance.

“We also advice the winners to extend hands of fellowship to all and sundry”.

The group also decry the situation where presiding officers consumes alot of time explaining and educating voters on voting patterns and modalities on the election day.

Kalu said the effort and contributions of the military. And other security agencies in ensuring peaceful atmosphere during the election cannot be over-emphasized, adding that they should not be used to victmize and intimidate voters and others during the election.

According to the group, INEC should ensure adequate provision of. All electoral materials including result sheet to transparency. “Preference should be given to very diffucult terrain during distribution of welfare materials”, Kalu said.