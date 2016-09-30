Edo poll: APGA furious over its candidate’s 876 votes

‎The All Progressives Grand Alliance‎ (APGA) has expressed anger and surprise over the 876 votes which it said was allotted to his party at the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State, alleging that it was deliberately done to humiliate and intimidate its members following the massive attractions the party had among the people of the state during preparations for the election.

National chairman of the party, Ike Oye, specifically wondered how INEC came to the 876 votes when he said the support for the party cut across the three political zones of the state.

‎In a reaction to the outcome of the election, Oye, in a statement by the national director of publicity for the party, Ifeanacho Oguejiofor, described the way his party was treated as contemptuous, callous and malicious.

He challenged INEC to produce the results collated at each polling unit and get a forensic expert to examine each of them, insisting that the outcome of the scrutiny would definitely shock the world.

According to him, the results collated by the party’s polling agents showed that APGA garnered over 30,000 votes.

The national chairman alleged that some fraudulent persons traded with the APGA votes to make up for their own votes in order to win the election at all costs.

He congratulated APGA supporters in Edo State for their doggedness and unrelenting support, urging them not to be fazed by the outcome of the election as it did not reflect what actually transpired.

‎Oye also praised candidate of the party, Osaro Onaiwu, for what he described as his innovative style of campaign that sent shock waves across the state.

The APGA boss assured members of the party that brighter days lied ahead as the party would intensify its awareness campaigns across the country as a way of shoring up its membership.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with unremitting intensity in his electoral reforms and to bear in mind that democracy is a process and not a destination.

According to him, Nigeria’s democracy could only attain its full heights when elections were conducted with fineness and credibility.