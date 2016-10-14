Edo Guber: Free, fair, credible, says Labour Party

The Labour Party in Edo State has said that it would not file any petition at the Edo State Election Petitions Tribunal.

It said the September 28 governorship election was free and fair and that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared a winner.

Governorship candidate of the party at the polls, Pastor Amos Areloegbe, who stated the position of the party at a press briefing on Friday, said filing petition at the tribunal would drag the state backward.

Pastor Areloegbe urged other candidates to accept the outcome of the elections and support Godwin Obaseki who was declared winner of the polls.

He enjoined Obaseki to extend hand of fellowship to other political parties with a view to building a better Edo State.

His words, “Going to the tribunal will drag us back. We should forge ahead and embrace peace. INEC is the umpire and they have declared a winner.

“Election has come and gone and I will urge other candidates to join me to congratulate the governor-elect, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. Election in the state was free in the sense that nobody died. I want all the candidates to come together for the interest of the state. Let us keep our differences aside. Let us come together to build Edo State.”