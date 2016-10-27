Edo govt suspends Onojie of Uromi

Edo State Government has suspended His Royal Highness Anselm O. Aidenojie, the Onojie of Uromi, from office as the Onojie for seven days.

A letter signed by Secretary to the State Government, Prof Julius Ihonvbere dated October 26, 2016, titled “Suspension from Office as Traditional Ruler,” states: “I write to convey to you, the decision of the Edo State Executive Council at its meeting on the 26th October 2016, suspending you from office for seven days as Onojie of Uromi. The suspension from office was based on, among other reasons:

“Your unprovoked attack, inflicting grievous bodily harm on one Mrs Betty Okoebor on September 28, 2016, in full public glare to the embarrassment of those present and causing disgrace to your otherwise esteemed office;

“Your refusal, even after two weeks, to respond to a query issued by the appropriate authority within the stipulated 72 hours demonstrating total disregard and disrespect for constituted authority; and

“Travelling outside the country without appropriate permission in further demonstration of your disregard for extant regulations and laws.”

The letter added that the State Executive Council has arrived at a conclusion that these acts and other acts of misconduct

were distasteful and unbecoming of a traditional ruler of the status of the Onojie of Uromi.

The letter further added that “Consequently, within the suspension period, you shall cease to be recognised and treated as traditional ruler or as the Onojie of Uromi in Edo State and you shall not exercise any powers or function or enjoy any privileges provided for under the Traditional Rulers and Chief Law (1979) and all other relevant provisions under the said law.

“Within the 7-day suspension period, you are required to tender unreserved apologies to your victim, Mrs Betty Okoebor and the Government of Edo State. However, if within the said seven days no public apology in tendered by your very self, you will stand deposed as the Onojie of Uromi.”