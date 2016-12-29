Edo cop who killed at wedding ceremony to be charged for murder

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, has disclosed that he has instituted an investigation into the circumstances that led to the alleged killing of one Mr Imalele Osemwengie, at a wedding ceremony in Benin City by a police corporal.

The police boss also called for calm, saying that the suspect had been dismissed from the Force, and would soon be charged to court.

The Police Corporal, who was identified as Stanley (surname withheld) was alleged to have attended the wedding ceremony with a police rifle uninvited.

It was gathered that he had a disagreement with some of the guests at the ceremony, which resulted in an argument and firing of shots.

It was gathered that while he was trying to raise his rifle, he allegedly fired another shot, which suddenly hit the victim, who died on the spot.

A source at the wedding explained that in an attempt to escape from the scene, the alleged killer cop shot sporadically into the air, but was overpowered by the some people and handed over to the men of the Ikpoba Hill Police Division in Benin.

An eyewitness, Mr. Eric Omobude, said the deceased, Imalele Osemwingie, who was from Iguikpe in Egor Local Government Area, accompanied him to the ceremony and that the policeman was drunk when he fired the shots.

When contacted, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, said that the suspect would be arraigned in court for murder, while urging family members and friends of the victim to be calm and not take laws into their hands.