Edo: Buhari, Oyegun congratulate Oshiomhole, Obaseki

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the government and people of Edo State on the successful conclusion of the gubernatorial election and the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Godwin Obaseki, at the polls.

According to a statement issued in Abuja, on Thursday, by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari, in a telephone call to Governor Adams Oshiomhole, commended “the well-articulated campaign programme of the APC in the state, the doggedness of the governor, governor-elect and party members in going round the state to reach the people with records of good governance over the years and a promise of continuity.”

President Buhari observed that “the outcome of the election clearly reflected the mood of the people to sustain the pedigree of responsiveness, forthrightness and diligence that Governor Oshiomhole brought into the service of his people.”

He said the “victory is good for democracy, for Nigeria and the people of Edo State.”

President Buhari said the victory was well-deserved, as the campaign train, which he joined, worked hard to sell its people-centered manifesto.

The president also applauded the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, corps members and electorate in ensuring a peaceful election.

Also, the national chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Thursday, congratulated Mr Obaseki and his running mate, Philip Shuaibu, on their election victory.

In a message issued on behalf of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), Odigie-Oyegun thanked the good people of Edo State for the massive turnout during the election.

He also congratulated political parties and their candidates that contested the election for the fair play and relatively peaceful conduct displayed during the election exercise.

He, therefore, called for calm and appealed to the opposition parties to accept defeat in good faith.