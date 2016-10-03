_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/trader-killed-presence-husband-children-ibadan/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28742","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Editors’ House for commissioning Thursday

October 03, 2016 / :

THE Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) will commission its first ever secretariat on Thursday, in Ikeja, Lagos.

The secretariat, coming over 50 years after the birth of the Guild, will serve as the permanent office of the NGE, which is the highest professional body of Nigerian editors in the print, electronic and online media.

The event will be held at 24, Mojidi Street, off Toyin Street, Ikeja, the address of the secretariat.

Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, will be the special guest of honour, while the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, would play the roles of host governor and host minister respectively.

Former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who played a prominent role during the fund-raiser for the secretariat, would chair the occasion, which would also have in attendance other dignitaries, including captains of industry, public office holders as well as professionals and business people.

It will be recalled that in April 2014, the Guild organised a fund-raiser for the building of a befitting secretariat.

According to the President of the Guild, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, the acquisition of a secretariat for the Guild was a milestone in the history of the highest professional body in Nigerian journalism.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News