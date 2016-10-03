Editors’ House for commissioning Thursday

THE Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) will commission its first ever secretariat on Thursday, in Ikeja, Lagos.

The secretariat, coming over 50 years after the birth of the Guild, will serve as the permanent office of the NGE, which is the highest professional body of Nigerian editors in the print, electronic and online media.

The event will be held at 24, Mojidi Street, off Toyin Street, Ikeja, the address of the secretariat.

Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, will be the special guest of honour, while the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, would play the roles of host governor and host minister respectively.

Former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who played a prominent role during the fund-raiser for the secretariat, would chair the occasion, which would also have in attendance other dignitaries, including captains of industry, public office holders as well as professionals and business people.

It will be recalled that in April 2014, the Guild organised a fund-raiser for the building of a befitting secretariat.

According to the President of the Guild, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, the acquisition of a secretariat for the Guild was a milestone in the history of the highest professional body in Nigerian journalism.