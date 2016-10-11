Economy: Nigeria needs help

IT is high time we put aside politics so that all Nigerians can come together to brainstorm on how to bring an end to the recession we are currently facing. I believe that people like Dr (Mrs) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Dr Shamsudeen Usman, Mr Olusegun Aganga, Professor Pat Utomi, and several other economists should come together to salvage the situation.

It is important that the Federal Government extend a hand of fellowship to everyone who can help revive the country’s economy, irrespective of their political affiliation.

What is happening in the country today is affecting all Nigerians, and not only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or All Progressives Congress (APC) followers, and all efforts must be made to bring together our experienced economists to chart a way out of this problem.

Nigeria’s survival is at stake, and we must do away with political sentiment if we are to ever get out of this economic crisis.

I don’t even mind if the Federal Government also invites international economic experts to help us highlight what is wrong with our economy, and how to go about overcoming our challenges.

What happens in this case is just for us to come out of this recession, and not who is doing what.

I, therefore, want to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to come up with a national economic summit where every Nigerian economist will be invited to discuss what needs to be done to salvage our economy, particularly our local currency which is falling by the day against major international currencies.

Nonso James,

Victoria Island,

Lagos.