_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/land-grabbers-landlords-send-sos-ambode/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/obama-sanctions-russia-hacking-expels-35-diplomats/obama-administration-announces-new-russia-sanctions/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Of economy and child abuse

December 30, 2016 Letters

Child abuse has become rampant in Nigeria. Because of the precarious economic situation in the country, some parents can no longer afford to send their children to school. Instead, they engage them in hawking and even, in some cases, begging for alms and stealing.

These activities will eventually make the young and impressionable children useless to the society, and unable to become future leaders.

I would suggest that the Federal Government should work hard and reposition the economy. If this is done, the right to education will be enhanced for us Nigerian youths who are the leaders of tomorrow.

Olatunji Abosede

Ogun State.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Are You A 1-MInute MAN?, End PREMATURE EJACULATION And SMALL MANHOOD Naturally, In 1 Click!
How To Find Out If Your Husband, Wife , Boyfriend, Girlfriend Is Cheating On You
Click Here To See How I PERMANENTLY Solved My Premature Ejaculation And Also Enhanced My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online