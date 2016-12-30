Of economy and child abuse

Child abuse has become rampant in Nigeria. Because of the precarious economic situation in the country, some parents can no longer afford to send their children to school. Instead, they engage them in hawking and even, in some cases, begging for alms and stealing.

These activities will eventually make the young and impressionable children useless to the society, and unable to become future leaders.

I would suggest that the Federal Government should work hard and reposition the economy. If this is done, the right to education will be enhanced for us Nigerian youths who are the leaders of tomorrow.

Olatunji Abosede

Ogun State.