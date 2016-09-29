_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/troops-arrest-bharam-cattle-dealers-borno/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27971","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Economy affecting publishing firms —Lekan Are

September 29, 2016 / : Adewale Oshodi

THE chairman of the University Press Plc, Dr Lalekan Are, has lamented the state of the economy, as it is already affecting the publishing sector in the country, “but one good thing is that this period is making our people to think.”

Dr Are stated this while speaking during UP Plc’s staff and customers’ awards, which took place at the company’s headquarters in Jericho, Ibadan.

Dr Are, who was also the chairman on the occasion, said despite the economy, the company is providing a conducive atmosphere for staff to thrive and build their careers, while urging the workforce to put in more efforts in order for the company to overcome the challenges it is facing.

Also in his remarks, the Managing Director of the firm, Mr Samuel Kolawole, said despite the fact that the recession is posing a lot of challenges to the publishing sector, his company would continue to see staff as valuable assets through which the company can overcome the obstacles facing the publishing business at this period.

“Even in recession, opportunities abound, and that is why we are celebrating our staff so that they can continue to work hard towards making the company the best publishing firm in the country,” Mr Kolawole said.

The commitment and dedication of the staff and customers were then rewarded with certificates of recognition and cash prizes.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Do You Want To Turn One-Time N3,500 INTO N20,000 Weekly?. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News