Economy affecting publishing firms —Lekan Are

THE chairman of the University Press Plc, Dr Lalekan Are, has lamented the state of the economy, as it is already affecting the publishing sector in the country, “but one good thing is that this period is making our people to think.”

Dr Are stated this while speaking during UP Plc’s staff and customers’ awards, which took place at the company’s headquarters in Jericho, Ibadan.

Dr Are, who was also the chairman on the occasion, said despite the economy, the company is providing a conducive atmosphere for staff to thrive and build their careers, while urging the workforce to put in more efforts in order for the company to overcome the challenges it is facing.

Also in his remarks, the Managing Director of the firm, Mr Samuel Kolawole, said despite the fact that the recession is posing a lot of challenges to the publishing sector, his company would continue to see staff as valuable assets through which the company can overcome the obstacles facing the publishing business at this period.

“Even in recession, opportunities abound, and that is why we are celebrating our staff so that they can continue to work hard towards making the company the best publishing firm in the country,” Mr Kolawole said.

The commitment and dedication of the staff and customers were then rewarded with certificates of recognition and cash prizes.