_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fgll-implement-necessary-policies-boost-manufacturing-buhari/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27981","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Economic stimulus: FG plans lower taxes for MSMEs

September 30, 2016 / : Sulaimon Olanrewaju

The Federal Government is set to reduce the income tax rates payable by Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) in the country to encourage more start-ups in Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises, boost the profitability of the existing ones, generate new jobs and make higher contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the new incentives for SMMEs are part of the recommendations presented to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, by the 12-member Committee she established, chaired by Professor Abiola Sanni, to review the current National Tax Policy (NTP) in Abuja, Thursday.

The statement, signed by Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, the Director of Information, added that the committee noted that lowering the taxes payable by Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises would encourage compliance, promote the growth of SMMEs and expand the manufacturing base of the nation through their activities.

Another recommendation suggested for implementation relates to the abolition of minimum tax, which results in loss-making companies being required to pay tax.

The Minister assured that a team would be set up by the ministry to implement the recommendations of the committee through administrative measures without delay, while those that require legislations would be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council for consideration.

“We need to deal with legislations that need to be changed. Nigeria cannot afford to be running with antiquated tax laws,” she emphasised.

The new Tax Policy has also recommended the enactment of a number of legislation amendments including the taxation of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

“In other climes a REIT is seen as transparent or flow through entity that is not different and separate from its unit holders/investors. The income of the REIT is treated as the income of the unit holders or investors and therefore taxed at that level,” the report clarified rather than the current provisions, which amount to double taxation.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Do You Want To Turn One-Time N3,500 INTO N20,000 Weekly?. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News