Economic recession: Even leaders are affected – Saraki

SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, has assured that just like most ordinary Nigerians are going through hard times because of the economic recession; leaders too are feeling the pains.

Saraki, who was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Mosque to observe Jumat prayers with President Muhammadu Buhari, told correspondents that the cooperation and support of everyone was required for the country to overcome the challenge.

He therefore urged all Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of the government as he wished Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful, a happy Sallah celebration.

He said: “With prayer Insha Allahu, we will overcome it (economic recession). The most important thing is for us to stay together and give the president support and continue to believe in this great country that we all have and be rest assured that we will all weather the storm and scale through together.

“Once again, as a country in this period, we will continue to pray.

“On Sunday, the day of Arafat, we offer prayer for our leaders and President so that we can do what is right, because we feel the pain; we know what the country is going through. Because there is no Nigerian with blood flowing through her vein that will not know that things are difficult now and we pray that with God’s guidance, He will see us through.”

The Senate President, the National Assembly “will continue to play our own role to ensure that things get better.”