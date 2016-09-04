logo

Economic recession is causing low attendance in churches, says cleric

September 04, 2016

Pastor Olumide Okeyode of Unity Baptist Church, Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday, urged the Federal Government to evolve palliatives measures that would cushion the effects of current economic hardship in the country.

Okeyode made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

The cleric emphasised the need for government to take bold steps to regulate the skyrocketing prices of commodities, especially food items.

He said “government needs to intervene as soon as possible into the present economic situation in the country to avoid revolution.”

According to him, the economic downturn had also affected the Church in terms of attendance and offerings.

This, he explained, was due to the low standard of living.

He noted that “Churches have low turnout in terms of population as well as a drastic drop in the contribution of members.”

He, however, called on the masses to be prayerful and keep their faith in God Almighty, stressing that “prayer will work wonders.”

