Ebonyi governor hails CBN for helping states pay salaries

October 04, 2016 / :

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr Dave Umahi has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) as the bank to  the Federal Government, for rising to the occasion when there was need to help states pay up workers’ salaries.

The governor said Agriculture that is driven by technology is what will save Nigeria from its present economic challenges; stressing that he will soon start constructing the Chinese-style of irrigation system for rice farming in Ebonyi State.

He also applauded the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele for his prudent management of the nation’s economy.

Governor Umahi gave the commendation in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State recently at the gala night of the Finance Correspondents and Business Editors seminar that held in the state.

Passing a vote of confidence on the CBN Governor, the Ebonyi State Chief Executive said CBN was doing quite a lot as many states in the country would not have been able to pay salaries without the intervention of the Apex Bank.

“We urged naysayers to desist from playing politics with national issues saying that the nation needs patriotic and God fearing People to succeed,” he said.

Mr Umahi also commended CBN on the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) and Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP).

The Governor said the Country will not need to import Rice anymore as the Apex Bank twin programme is helping Ebonyi to improve and enlarge its Rice production.

He explained that the state is evolving an agricultural scheme called one man, one hectare so as to attain food security for the State and country.

