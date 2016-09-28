Earth tremor: Rivers, Bayelsa communities call for investigations

The communities affected by the July and August earth tremors in Rivers and Bayelsa States, have appealed to the Federal Government to investigate the incidents.

The people made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Sunday.

King Abel Shadow, the traditional ruler of Mbiama, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, said the two vibrations beneath the ground caused panic among his subjects.

Shadow said that the occurrence of the two incidents in quick succession was worrisome, adding that the intervention of government was required, with a view to tackling the problem.

He said that the community was so much in panic, especially when the incident recurred in August as the people gathered outside their houses in despair.

“The incident sent shockwaves down the spine of everyone in Mbiama.

“I was having a meeting in my palace when the earth started vibrating. We initially thought the vibration was caused by a machine at a nearby construction site.

“To our greatest surprise, we discovered that no machine was working anywhere around,’’ the monarch said.

The traditional ruler said that he suspected the incidents might not be unconnected with seismic activities in the oilfields.

Shadow who expressed doubt on the safety procedures at the oilfields in the Niger Delta, called on government to audit the safety records of the companies in to preserve human lives and the environment.

Ms Iboh Umor, a resident of Mbiama, recalled that she was in a hair-salon when the tremor occurred; adding that she initially thought the vibration was as result of seismic activities by oil firms in the area.

She said also that the incident caused panic among in the town as people rushed out of their houses to in confusion.

Mr Victor Idiedo, a resident of the affected Igbogene community in Bayelsa, also called on government to investigate the incidents.

Idiedo noted that the occurrence of the earth tremor within the space of one month was disturbing and federal and state governments should make efforts to know why it has happened.

According to him, there have been prior predictions of possible earthquake in Bayelsa and other states in the Niger Delta, expressing worries that the August incident occurred around 4 p.m., exactly one month after the first one.

Mrs Asueize Arugu, an indigene of Okarki, said the people heard a loud sound which they thought was caused by dynamites used by oil firms operating in the area.

When contacted, Mr Precious Okolobo, the Media Relations Manager of SPDC, declined comments on the development.