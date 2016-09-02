Eagles’ keepers kept on toes

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will wait until the last moment before making a decision on goalkeeper Carl Ikeme in today’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Tanzania in Uyo.

Ikeme only arrived at the team’s camp on Thursday, raising concerns as to whether he will be handed a start ahead of the two other goalkeepers, Emmanuel Daniel and Ikechukwu Ezenwa who have both been with the side all week.

Rohr says that he will wait until the last moment before making a decision on who starts in goal for the Super Eagles against the Taifa Stars in the Afcon dead-rubber.

“We will see with Carl arriving (on Thursday). He played the last games with his club (Wolverhampton Wanderers) so he didn’t miss any (competitive games).

“It is true that he has not trained with us for some days, so we will assess him to know if he is fit physically and mentally.

“It will be interesting to have him ready because this is a game I want us to win.

“It is (a dead rubber), but I really want us to win this game against Tanzania,” Rohr said.

Ikeme has been capped four times by Nigeria at senior level, and was simply outstanding in the first game between the two sides in Dar-es-Salaam, foiling the Stars’ attack on numerous occasions, helping Nigeria to escape with a 0-0 draw.