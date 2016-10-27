_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/accident-claims-four-ogun/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=35909","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/35574/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

DSS quizzes publisher over libel against Kachikwu

October 27, 2016 Paul Omorogbe Latest News

Department of State Security (DSS) have arrested the publisher of an Ughelli-based tabloid, Ughelli Times Magazine, for an alleged libellous publication against Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

The publisher, Daniel Ekuigbo, who is also a member of the Urhobo Media Group, was allegedly arrested at Ughelli on Tuesday night and whisked away by a team of the DSS to the Asaba head office of the service.

An official of the DSS, who declined being identified, confirmed the arrest, saying, “Yes, he is in our custody.

“Though I can’t give you much detail on his arrest, it is not much of an issue as we just want to confirm some things from him.

“These issues include a publication against the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu among others I can’t divulge to you now, hence he was brought in for interrogation,” the senior DSS officer stated.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online