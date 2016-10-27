DSS quizzes publisher over libel against Kachikwu

Department of State Security (DSS) have arrested the publisher of an Ughelli-based tabloid, Ughelli Times Magazine, for an alleged libellous publication against Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

The publisher, Daniel Ekuigbo, who is also a member of the Urhobo Media Group, was allegedly arrested at Ughelli on Tuesday night and whisked away by a team of the DSS to the Asaba head office of the service.

An official of the DSS, who declined being identified, confirmed the arrest, saying, “Yes, he is in our custody.

“Though I can’t give you much detail on his arrest, it is not much of an issue as we just want to confirm some things from him.

“These issues include a publication against the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu among others I can’t divulge to you now, hence he was brought in for interrogation,” the senior DSS officer stated.