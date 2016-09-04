DSS arrests suspected kidnapper of Australian nationals

The Department of State Services ( DSS) said it had arrested Samuel Asuquo, the suspected kidnapper of three Australian nationals working with Lafarge cement company.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Tony Opuiyo, an official of the service in Abuja on Sunday.

Opuiyo said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the service in Nasarawa Bakoko village in Cross River on Aug. 22.

He said that the suspected kidnap kingpin received a ransom of N150 million.

In a related development, the service also arrested three suspected members of a notorious kidnap gang on Aug. 30 in Lafia.

The suspects are Bamaiyi Mustapha, alias Dan Borno, Aminu Isa and Hassan Shehu.

Opuiyo said that the suspects operated around the Abuja-Kaduna axis.

He alleged that they had earlier kidnapped five women and collected N130 million as ransom.

“They were subsequently arrested by the service while planning a high profile kidnap in Abuja, “he said.

He said, in collaboration with the military, the service arrested suspected two high profile members of Boko Haram terrorists in Kano.

They are Ibrahim Abubakar and Idris Audu, alis AYA.

He said that Audu was an IED specialist who was being groomed to penetrate security agencies in the country.

Tony said he had already perfected plans to seek for recruitment into the next recruitment scheme of the Nigerian Army before his arrest.

He said the service carried out other operations leading to the arrest of some suspects in Kano, Abia, Abuja, Benue, Benn and Imo,

Tony said the service was currently intensifying action against high level fraudsters whose activities were negatively affecting investors confidence.

He restated the service’s determination to ensure a safe environment for all to carry out their legitimate businesses.

“We call on members of the public to support this effort by providing useful information to security agencies.