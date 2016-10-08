Why DSS arrested Justices Ademola, Dimgba

The Department of the State Security (DSS), on Saturday reportedly arrested Justice Adeniyi Ademola and Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

Nigerian Tribune gathered from an unconfirmed source that the arrest of the two members of the Bench may not be unconnected with some of the judgements the judges have pronounced against the service.

The DSS, it was gathered is said to be displeased with some of the pronouncements of the judges.

According to a top source, who did not want his name mentioned, “the DSS is saddened that after securing arrest and charging suspects to court, the judges try to frustrate it by making pronouncements that are not favourable to it.

“The DSS is not also comfortable with their vocal criticism over allegation of rights’ violation of persons detained at its facility thus making it look bad in the face of Nigerians.”

It was also reported that some Senior Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria have been facing the same harassment from the operatives of the service.

The official quarters of Justice Walter Onoghen, who was recently recommended to President Buhari by the National Judicial Council (NJC) as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Justice Sylvester Ngwuta also of the Supreme Court were besieged by operatives of the DSS for several hours overnight.

However, when Nigerian Tribune got in touch with the media aide to the CJN, Mr. Ahuraka Yusuf Isah for confirmation of the invasion of the official residence of the two Justices, he said he was driving and will get back, but which he never did until press time.

It will be recalled that Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had blasted the DSS for flouting an order of the court to remand a defendant in prison.

Justice Dimgba had ordered that a retired Air Commodore, Umar Mohammed, who was arraigned before him be remanded in Kuje Prison pending the hearing of his bail application but the SSS had refused to carry out the order and to produce him in court.

Dimgba said he took strong exception to the service’s disregard of the court’s order by keeping the defendant in its custody, describing it as an embarrassment to democracy.

“I take a strong exception to this type of behaviour; when the court orders that someone be kept in prison custody, the person ought to be kept in prison and not in the office.

“If the people at the DSS want to become judge and do their job as well, I am ready to vacate my office for them, but as long as I am still here, I take an exception to them flouting the orders of the court.

“Once processes have been filed in court, it is no longer in their hands and the order of the court must be obeyed,’’ Dimgba said.

Justice Adeniyi Ademola had also on several occasions berated the DSS over its failure to produce the embattled former National Security Adviser (NSA) to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) in court.

He was the same Judge that discharged and acquitted two Lebanese businessmen, Messrs Mustapha Fawaz and Abdallah Thahini, of criminal and terror related charges filed against them by the DSS, onbehalf of the federal government.

Ademola had held that the domesticated laws in Nigeria have not pronounced Hezbollah military group as a terrorist group and as such, the court cannot hold on the contrary and that the DSS Had failed to provide sufficient evidence before the court to prove the accused persons guilty.

All efforts to get across to the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Mr. Emmanuel Gakko fior comment proved abortive as calls to his mobile phones did not go through.

The law provide that once an accused is standing trial, it is not proper for the trial to go on without the accused person’s presence in court.

However, the DSS are in the habit of coming to court with the accused in their custody.

Recall also that the CJN had said that petition against judges should be addressed directly to the president but to the NJC, for appropriate actions.

Earlier, the DSS agents had also arrested Justice Muazu Pindiga, former Chairman of the Rivers State Governorship petition tribunal, for allegations of bribery and corruption.