Driver, aide allegedly burgle employer’s house, steal N53m

September 11, 2016 / : Ayomide Owonibi Odekanyin

A driver and an aide have been accused of stealing jewelry and cash worth N53 million from his employer.

The driver, Michael (Surname withheld) and his aide,  Oyinfoladara, allegedly committed the offences on May 23 at 29B, Tokunbo Macaulay Street, Magodo Phase 1.

They allegedly stole their employer’s gold and diamond jewellery worth N40 million, $50,000 (about N10 million) and N3 million cash, all amounting to N53million.

It was gathered that when the owner of the property (name withheld), a female, got home on the day of the incident, she discovered that her apartment had been raided and she immediately reported the matter to the police.

During investigation, it was discovered that the accused also abducted one Elizabeth to an unknown destination.

They were arraigned before a Yaba Magistrate Court where they both pleaded not guilty and the presiding magistrate, P.A Ojo, granted them bail in the sum of N2.5 million and adjourned the matter till October 17.

