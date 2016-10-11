Drama as man defecates in court to evade arraignment

A melodrama occurred on Tuesday at an Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin, when an 18-year-old man, Abudullahi Muhammed, defecated on his body to evade arraignment.

Muhammed defecated on his body when he case was to be mentioned.

After defecating, he put on his trousers back and took to his heels. This led to a rowdiness in the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Investigative Police Officer, Sgt. Aigbochie Iruonagbe, had to call for more policemen to assist him to apprehend Muhammed.

The policemen arrested Muhammed and gave him bags of sachet water to bathe before he was arraigned.

During arraignment, the prosecutor, Insp. Thomas Ojo, told the court that the accused stole four cartoons of powdered milk, from Mrs Favour Nwachukwu.

Ojo said that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 8 at Mission Road, Benin.

The accused pleaded guilty to the one-count charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs J.O. Ejale, adjourned the case till Oct. 14 for presentation of facts of the case and sentencing.