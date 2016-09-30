Dogara congratulates Edo governor-elect, Obaseki

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in the Edo gubernatorial election, Godwin Obaseki, on his victory at the polls.

In a statement made available to news men in Abuja, on Friday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, the speaker declared that the Edo state gubernatorial election was not won just by the APC and Godwin Obaseki, but by the people of the state.

According to him,“the conduct of the people of Edo State during the election is commendable as reports have shown that the election was peaceful and no life was lost nor violence reported

“The rest of the country will do well to emulate the people of Edo State subsequently.

“The APC’s victory in Edo State is a challenge for politicians and leaders as it has shown that the Nigerian voting population is now more aware than ever of the fact that delivering the dividends of democracy to those we lead guarantees that our party will always be favoured.

“Governor Oshiomhole has done very well in Edo State and it is safe to say that the APC’s victory was largely predicated upon his record of performance in the state.

“Godwin Obaseki is a renowned technocrat and I believe strongly that his vast knowledge and wealth of experience will translate to efficient and effective management of the affairs of Edo State. I would also like to thank the people of Edo state for placing their trust in our great party and choosing APC once again”, the Speaker said.