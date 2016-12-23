Discontinue projects that hinder regular salary payment, Akinfenwa tells leaders •Says situation of the country confusing

BISHOP of Ibadan Diocese (Anglican Communion), The Most Reverend J. O. Akinfenwa, has urged leaders of organisations and government to consider salaries of their workers as first line of charge in allocation of funds, and discontinue projects that hinder regular payment of salaries.

This is just as he bemoaned the sequence of intrigues in the country as confusing.

Akinfenwa made these remarks as guest speaker at the 2016 Christmas Carol of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, held at Tribune House, Imalefalafia, Ibadan, on Thursday, adding that it was imperative for leaders of organisations and government to consider realignment, to survive the current recession in the country.

He wondered whether today’s leaders exemplified goodness, mercy and truth in their direction of the affairs of the people.

Akinfenwa, therefore, prayed that leaders emulate Christ’s life of humility, service and integrity.

“In all that planning for Christmas and New Year, what good are we planning to do? Leaders of organisations, government must begin to think of realignment. If a project will obstruct salaries of people, there is no need to continue the project.

“Let us leave the project until those who are laying the eggs can lay more eggs to satisfy everybody. Every segment of work of life must begin to do this so that daily living and peace are guaranteed. We are where we are today because we keep ignoring the example of Jesus.

“Can we find goodness, mercy and truth in our leaders? A good leader will not enjoy his home, send his children abroad to study and live in affluence while the workers are suffering. A merciful leader will not sack workers anyhow and deny them their rights and throw families into pains. A truthful leader will not tell lies to cover up obvious wickedness, dereliction of duty or error of judgment that is causing pain for the people.

“The New Year approaches and government, families, business are compiling budget. Funny enough, the president has presented the budget of our country and this may take six months before it is approved. If budget is approved in June next year, what about implementation? Those who are to implement the budget are still being owed by government. The situation is confusing.

“In the midst of the various intrigues and contradictions that define our existence as a people, and which you newspapers love to report, the life of Christ, his humility, service, integrity and his path of glory offer us important lesson which must not be ignored,” Akinfenwa said.

He also harped on the need for workers to crosscheck themselves with a view to ascertaining whether their attitude to work is commensurate with their wages.

“Can the attitude to work of some of us be compared to the salary we receive? Are we good in our various sections? Do we portray that goodness of Jesus? Are we merciful? When we always quick at showing wickedness to the other person, when we are always quick at blackmailing the other person because we want to make way for ourselves to get that promotion before another person, are we good to others?” Akinfenwa said.

The list of personalities at the event included the Consultant/Director, ANN Plc, Dr Segun Olatunji; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr Edward Dickson; Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sam Adegbuyi and the Deputy Director, News and Current Affairs (South-West), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Mr Dare Olorunfemi.

In his remarks, Mr Dickson hinted of the e-vending of Nigerian Tribune starting from January 2017.

While noting that the online service was in tune with the dynamism of the media profession, he expressed optimism that the development would also shore up the revenue of the company.

Dickson lauded the resilience of the workforce of the company amid the recession and confusion in the country, noting that the workforce had remained allies that had made Tribune a heritage for eternity.