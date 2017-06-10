Dickson moves to expand Bayelsa economic profile

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has inaugurated a-22member Bayelsa Business Council (BBC) to formulate policies aimed at attracting local and foreign investors to the state and as well shore up her revenue base.

Members of the council are Chief Ephraim Faloughi (Chairman); Mr Harcourt Aduke Deputy chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali- vice chairman public sector, Gesiye Asamowei – Vice Chairman, private sector, Mr Tam Alazigha- secretary, Idikio Warmate as assistant secretary.

Others are Ken Etete, Mrs Ebi Fumudor, Dr Eruani, Prof Steve Azaiki, Mr Didi Ndiomu, Mr Guy Murray Bruce, Mr Elvis Donkemizuo, Mr Moses Siasia, Mr Joe Penewou, Chief Fumudoh, Chief Timi Alaibe, Mr Denzel Kentebe, Mrs. Funkazi Koroye Crooks, Ms. Patience Abbah, King A.J.K.Turner and Dr Daru Owei.

Dickson while inaugurating the BBC on Friday at the conference room of the new Governor’s office Yenagoa said the council has part of its responsibilities the laying of solid economic foundation and formulation of economic policy that will be private sector driven.

He said the mentality of total dependence on the government has to change and the only way to achieve this is to formulate economic policy that will have direct impact on the people.

According to him, the present administration carefully selected these set of our leaders to lay foundation for a private sector driven development of the economy of our state.

Dickson said, “The state heavily relies on government and her resources, this mentality has to change. Our state is a land of opportunities, our state has potentials to grow its economy.

“In order to change the age long mentality of our people and reposition the economy of the state and make it private sector driven, we need our business leaders who have done well in their private businesses to come together to explore and exploit the abundance business opportunities in the state.

“We need your inputs, your professional advice on how to change our story, we expect you to organise Bayelsa in such a way that her story will be told everywhere as a place that is investment friendly, a place that is ready for investment and as a place that understands the

roles of a private sector.”

Dickson assured the council of his administration’s support, especially in the provision of an enabling environment to enable it function at optimal level.

He said the present administration has invested a lot in all the sectors of the economy, especially in security, education, Health, human and capacity building to mention but few.

“We have made a lot of investment in security such that our state by all rating has been adjudged rated as one of the most peaceful states in the region. If we create peaceful environment, then next thing is to see how businesses can be developed and grow. How we can attract people from all sectors to come and live here and do business”, Dickson emphasised.

The governor also called on the people in the region to embrace peace and work together for the economic development of the region.

According to him, the region is fast losing businesses, while our businesses are closing down, other areas are smiling to the banks. We need to work for peace and create peace in our states.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Kemela Okara (Esq), said the inauguration of the council would attract investment to the state and encourage young entrepreneurs.

In his remarks, the chairman of the council, Chief Ephraim Faloughi thanked the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve and reposition the economy of the state through private sector participation.

He said the state has suffered over the years, however, with the present administration’s initiatives of bringing together businessmen and women to rub minds on how to reposition the economy, the state will regain its glory.

The initiatives, according to him, will assist the state’s new economic champions that will take over the economy of the state.

He however, noted that the council will tutor the younger ones, we pledge to share our personal experience with younger generations, and to develop our economy, we need patience, dedication and perseverance, these are the keys to economic success.