Dickson condoles family of dead teacher, thanks Enugu govt for Bayelsa school children rescue

THE Bayelsa State government has condoled with the parents, families and the management of D’Unique International Academy, Igbogene, over the tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their teachers and injured some pupils.

The accident occurred at Ugwu Onyema, along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway while the deceased teacher and the students were on their way to Ngwo Forestry in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

In a statement, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Honourable Jonathan Obuebite, expressed the deepest condolences of the government and the people of the state over the incident and prayed God to comfort and strengthen the management, staff and students of the school, as well as the immediate family of the deceased.

The government also expressed its gratitude to the government of Enugu State, under the leadership of Right Honourable Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for its show of brotherly love by promptly dispatching a team of medical personnel and ambulances to the scene of the accident to ensure that, the victims received urgent medical attention.

According to Obuebite, the state governor, Honourable Seriake Dickson, the government and people of the state would remain eternally grateful to Governor Ugwuanyi for his personal intervention, which ensured that the injured received quick medical attention.

Reports have it that, based on the governor’s directive, the children and their teachers were conveyed from the scene of accident to four different healthcare facilities in Enugu, as majority of the victims sustained various of degrees of injuries.