‘Deluded’ lands Kiki Omeili international nomination in Berlin

Nollywood high-flying actress, Kiki Omeili, has been nominated for the Berlin International Filmmaker Festival (IFF) of World Cinema Awards christened Berlin IFF 2016 for Best Lead Actress in a Short Film.

The official selection announcement for the Berlin IFF 2016 was made through their website some months ago.

Kiki made the nominee list for her lead role in Deluded, A Fool’s Tale, a short film she co-acted with Kenneth Okolie. The Grace Edwin Okon produced short film will soon be released.

The doctor-turned-actress, who recently won the Lagos 30 Under 40 award for the Best Female Act, (English), a feat competed also by actresses such Kehinde Bankole, Lilan Esoro, Adesua Etomi, Nse Ekpe Etim and Omoni Oboli, will be running shoulder to shoulder with actresses such as Brianna Barnes (Bernie and Rebecca), Denise Ivanoff (Airport 2012), Emma Galliano (Buttons), Tess Bryant (Tears of Harmony), Karen Gillan (Bound for Greatness), Sabrina Culver (Remember My Story, Removed 2), Karolina Stemre (Monica) among other international actresses.

Speaking about her nomination, the Couple of Days actress said, “It is such as honour for my work to be recognised internationally.

It is very encouraging to know that you are good enough to compete globally. I am very grateful to the producer, Grace Edwin Okon and the Dipo Abdul for the opportunity. I am also very grateful to the fans and people who follow my work for all the love”.