Delta APC crisis: Faction lays charms in secretariat to stop meeting in Asaba

The crisis rocking the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, took a new turn as the faction loyal to second Republic politician, Senator Francis Okpozo, allegedly laid charms at the entrance of the party’d Secretariat in Asaba.

It will be recalled that the Prophet Jones Ode Erue -led State Executive Council had earlier scheduled a meeting at the Secretariat on Monday at 10:00a.m.

But when party faithful got to secretariat, they eere stunned to discover that the gate to the venue was locked with a padlock painted with red paint.

A calabash containing eggs of local hen, white native chalk tied and red pieces of cloth were discovered at the front gate.

However, members of the State Executive members, destroyed the ritual material and gained entry.

As at the time of this report, the meeting was still ongoing.