Delayed baggage: NCAA fines Arik Air N6 million

Arik Air Limited has been sanctioned with a fine of N6 million by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for contravening the provisions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs).

Earlier, the Authority said it was inundated with complaints of delay and inability to ferry the passengers’ checked-in luggage on the Airline’s services from London – Lagos from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th December, 2016.

Upon receipt of the complaints, NCAA had invited the airline to a meeting on December 6, 2016, which was duly attended by the airlines’ representative.

However, NCAA said Arik Air embarked on continuous flouting of the Nigerian CARs and the Authority’s directives to freight all backlog of short landed baggage to Lagos within 48 hours.

Similarly, the carrier declined to offer care and compensation to the affected passengers which were unanimously agreed for $150.

“In addition, the airline did not inform the passengers at the soonest practicable time that their checked-in baggage would be offloaded as required by Part 19.7.2 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015.

Therefore, in a letter of sanction with reference no. NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/16/439 dated 22nd December, 2016; the Authority has determined that ArikAir Limited is in violation of Part 19.7.2 and 19.17.2.1 (ii) of the Nig.CARs, 2015.

Consequent upon these, the following sanctions have been slammed on Arik Air: “That Arik Air Limited should pay to the Authority within Seven (7) days of receipt of this letter, the sum of N6,000,000.00 (Six Million naira only) being civil penalty for violation of Part.19.7.2 of the Nig.CARs, 2015.

“Arik Air is hereby directed to pay each affected passenger, within 30 days of the date of this letter, the sum of One Hundred and Fifty US dollars ($150) as compensation for inconveniences suffered as a result of delayed arrival of their luggage on your service as required by Part.19.17.2.1 (ii) of the Nig.CARs,2015.

“The NCAA expects strict compliance with the provisions of Part 19 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) by the airline in future.”

The regulatory body therefore assured all stakeholders that its major obligation was to protect the rights of the traveling public at all times and as such any violation of the Regulation in that regard will be viewed seriously.