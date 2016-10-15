Death penalty for land grabbers commendable —NIS

THE Nigeria Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Ogun State Chapter at the weekend, threw its weight behind the death penalty prescribed as punishment for land grabbers, on a bill by the State of Assembly,which is already on the table of the governor for his assent.

The Chapter Chairman, Surveyor Babatunde Ashaye made this known during an interview with journalists at the 2016 Sanyaolu Memorial Lecture, held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Ashaye, who described the illegal activities of the land speculators, popularly referred to as ‘Omo Onile’, as a serious menace in the state over the years, said the bill was a welcome development ,which must be embraced by all responsible citizens and residents of the state.

He also called on the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun not to waste time in signing it into law, so that the order can take immediate effect and put an end to the illegality of the criminals.

Earlier in his welcome address, Ashaye lamented the erosion in the state, as well as bad flood control, improper waste management, deforatiion, construction, mining, agriculture, mineral exploration, unguided urbanisation and industrialisation, pointing out that the lapses were as a result of non-challance of government.

The body called on government to get surveyors involved in their corrective measures so as to get things right once and for all, stressing that ‘the earlier we involve the land managers in our environment’, the better as this saves cost and makes the environment habitable for people which in turn makes people to appreciate government’s sensitivity and commitment.

Ashaye also used the occasion to call on the government to facilitate the establishment of the office of Surveyor General as an extra ministerial department in the state, noting that Ogun State remains the only state in the South-West of the country, that has not implemented this.

On the late Adefemi Sanyaolu, who is being honoured with the annual lecture, the chairman said he was a scientist per excellence and a world acclaimed researcher who developed mathematical theories that has help some surveying and mathematical problems.

However,In the lecture entitled “Environmental Management In Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Options, the guest lecturer, Professor Toyin Arowolo noted that combating environmental challenges remained a collective responsibility.

The Professor of analytical chemistry urged the government to provide the political will to enable the citizens to embrace environmental friendly practices,to reduce all forms of pollution.