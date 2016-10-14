Davidson, Omoh Win Aquafina Elite Model Contest

The Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2016 contest held recently in Lagos was a night of glamour and glitz as Lagos celebrities and fashionistas thronged the Grand Ball room of the upscale Oriental Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos to witness the event.

For the 20 finalists consisting of 10 males and 10 females, their eyes were set on winning the Aquafina Elite Model Look diadem and were eager to go on the ruway. After the’Meet the contestants’ which was the first appearance, the contestants had opportunity to showcase all they have been taught in the Booth Camp by modeling Kamsi Tcharles’ casual wear made up of a combination of Ankara and batik in the first passage.

They later appeared in other designs: swim suits, evening wears, corporate wears, designer glasses and more. The contestants were pruned down to five each after the fourth passage: Ayeni, Ceejay, Chidera, Collins, and Davidson (male); Amarachi, Oma, Ruth, Omoh and Titi (female).

From the first passage, Davidson showed lots of gait and comportment and was clearly heads and shoulders above the rest. The ladies contest was not different as all the 10 contestants tried to outdo one another. At the end, the Head of Marketing Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc, Mr. Norden Thurston announced Davidson and Omoh winners in the male and female categories respectively based on the scoring of the Judges made up of Richard Mofe Damijo, Bola Balogun, Funke Babs Kuforiji and Norden Thurston. They received one million naira (N1m) each from Aquafina premium drinking water, from the makers of Pepsi. They will represent Nigeria at the Elite Model Look international contest taking place in Portugal later in the year.

Davidson Obennebo, a 400 level Economics student of Bells University, Ota, Ogun State said he was excited at winning the Aquafina Elite model contest. His mother Mrs. Ifeoma Obennebo who was part of the cheering audience with her husband said she was very happy that their only child has brought such a huge honour to the family.

Miss Omoh Momoh one of the youngest on the Aquafina Elite Model Look runway said she hopes to make a great career out of modeling as that has always been her passion. The 2016 edition is the fifth time Aquafina premium drinking water, from the makers of Pepsi will be sponsoring the Elite Model contest. Nigeria music diva, Omawunmi led other artistes to perform at the event.