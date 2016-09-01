Dangote to invest over $150 million in Nasarawa

The Dangote Group of Company has said that it would invest over $150 million in Rice and Sugar cane production in Nasarawa State.

The President of Dangote Group of Company, Aliko Dangote, disclosed this on Thursday, when he embarked on a working visit to the state, to assess its investment potentials.

Dangote who was represented by a high powered delegation of his directors, led by the Group Managing Director of Sugar production Company of the group, Abdullahi Sule, said the company is also mapping out plans to utilise the coal potentials of the state to generate power for its production.

Dangote explained the state has 300 million metric tonnes of coal adding that, the group would invest in the state to explore its coal potentials.

He stated that, the group would decide on its modus operandi to utilise the 17,000 hectares of land available for rice and sugar cane production.

Dangote who said that they were complying with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to diversify the economy, stated that, its investments in the state would be centered around Obi, Awe and Doma Local Government Areas of the state.

He explained that, the investment in the state has the capacity to offer a long-term job opportunity to 25,000 people in the state and the country at large.

Speaking earlier, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura thanked the group for the visit and assured them of the enabling environment to carryout their businesses.