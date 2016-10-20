Dana Air wins best customer service airline award

For its consistent efforts at improving customer experience, onboard hospitality, and innovative online products, Dana Air has bagged the Best Customer Service Airline Award, for the third time since 2014.

With the recent award, the airline has reaffirmed its position; as a leading customer friendly airline in Nigeria, and has also shown commitment to its vision, which is to be recognised and respected and Nigeria’s most reliable and customer – friendly airline.

The Nigeria Customer Service Awards is the prestigious annual awards that celebrate service excellence in Nigeria, by recognizing companies that deliver effective and exceptionalcustomer services. It also aims to raise the standard of customer service and encourage companies to go beyond paying lips service to customer service.

Commenting on the award, the Accountable Manager of Dana Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo, said ‘our teeming guests recognize and appreciate our exceptional customer – oriented services, both on ground and in-flight; and we are committed to providing excellent passenger-experience, whenever we have the slightest opportunity.

“Winning the award for the 3rd time consecutively is a testament to the fact that our customer recovery methodology is second to none, and we treat feedbacks from our customers with utmost attention. We thank our guests for keeping faith with us by nominating us yearly.’’

Only recently, Dana Air was rated the airline with the best on-time Performance by an online brand rating and customer recommendation outfit- Myratee. The airline is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.