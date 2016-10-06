Dana Air unveils rewards for Customer Service Week

In furtherance of its vision “to be recognised and respected as Nigeria’s most reliable and customer-friendly airline,’’ Dana Air has announced that it will explore the Customer service week to reward all its passengers and members of its frequent flyer program – Dana Miles.

According to the airline, all passengers flying Dana Air during the customer service week, will get instant miles, stand a chance of getting a spot upgrade from Economy Class to Business Class, free lounge access among other initiatives to ensure that its customers get extra as “Service Champions.’’

Scheduled to hold from October 3 to 7, 2016, the International Customer Service week is celebrated annually in the first week in October, and it is usually a period set aside to appreciate patronage by rolling out activities to celebrate customers.

According to the Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, ‘’ the theme of this year’s celebration is ‘’Service Champions,’’ and we are more than ever committed to underscore our vision with these initiatives. At Dana Air, everyday is a customer service day for us, as we strive daily to always exceed the flying aspirations of our guests.’’