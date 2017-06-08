Dammy Krane: Artiste gets defence attorney, faces 9 count charges

NIGERIAN artiste, Dammy Krane, whose real name is Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga, is facing a nine-count charge in a court in Florida, United States.

The Hypertek singee was arrested in Miami, Florida on the 2nd of June in connection with charges of grand theft (3rd degree), credit card scam, conspiracy, forgery, intent to defraud among others.

According to an American jet company known as Tapjets, who filed the suit, the singer had tried to book a private jet using five different credit cards not belonging to him.

Using its Twitter handle (@TapJets) to announce the fraud, the company said it would prosecute the 2Baba singed artiste to “the fullest extent”.

And since his arrest, Dammy Krane alongside his promoter, Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilochonwu has been remanded in prison at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional centre in Florida without bail.

Sources say that the singer who appeared in court for bail hearing on June 5, has been appointed a defence attorney, Deborah Prager.

Deborah, who graduated from the New York University of School of Law in 2016, will be facing a hard time trying to free Dammy Krane from the tight-fisted clutches of the law that has piled up weight evidence against him.

Under the Florida Law, a grand theft is a felony offense and relates to any intentional act of taking property valued at $300.00 or more. The penalties for the offense include prison time, probation, fines, restitution and a permanent criminal record status.

Deborah also will be saddled with the task of securing his bail which has been charged at $5000.

Krane will also be expected to pay the sum of $17,500 for all the infringements.