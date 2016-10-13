Cynthia Osokogu murder: Alleged killer loses right to file final written address

One of the men accused of brutally murdering Cynthia Osokogu at a hotel in FESTAC Town, Lagos on Thursday lost the right to file his final written address in a murder trial against him and three other men.

Justice Olabisi Akinlade of an Igbosere High court, Lagos foreclosed the right of the second defendant Ezike Olisaeloka to file his final written address.

‎‎Osokogu was allegedly murdered on July 22, 2012 at Cosmilla Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town, Lagos, by a man she met on Facebook.

The defendants are Okwumo Nwabufo, 33; Olisaeloka Ezike, 23; Orji Osita, 33, and Ezike Nonso, 25.

The defendants are facing a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, stealing, reckless negligence and possession of stolen goods.

At the resumed hearing of the matter Thursday Justice Akinlade, ordered the prosecution Mrs Bola Akinshete, to file her reply to final written addresses of the defendants.

The Judge gave this order due to the second defendant’s inability to file the final written address after several adjournments had been given by the Judge.

“We are not going to wait indefinitely for the second defendant’s counsel to file his final written address, it is on record that the court has given the second defendant several opportunities for him to file his written address.”

“I hereby foreclose the right of the second defendant to file his final written address and order the prosecution to file her reply on the final written addresses,” the judge ruled.

However the Judge adjourned the case to December 8, for adoption of the final written addresses.

Earlier the prosecution urged the court to foreclose the right of the second defendant from filing his final written address to enable her file her reply on the defendants.

Cynthia Osokogu’s trial had suffered several adjournments due to the delay tactics of the defence counsel.

It will be recalled that Justice Akinlade at the last adjourned date on June 8, 2016, expressed displeasure over the delay of second defendant’s counsel in filing his final written address and threatend to award a substantial cost to the second defendant over failure to file.

25-year-old Osokogu, who was resident in Abuja, was lured to Lagos, where she was killed.