CVR: APC urges unregistered voters to register

THE leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asari-Toru Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers, on Friday urged the people of the area to register in the ongoing continuous voter registration.

Mr Daere Samuel-Horsfall, Chairman of APC in the Local Government, made the call during a voter registration sensitisation in Buguma, headquarters of the council.

Samuel-Horsfall called on Kalabari people in general and other residents within and outside the area to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

He said that they should try and ensure they were registered at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Buguma.

“This call goes to all those who turned 18 years within the period in review, that is to say, that must have born in 1999.

“Those who have not registered before, those who have registered before but wish to transfer their registration point and also those who have lost their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC),”he said.

According to Samuel-Horsfall, the call is imperative because apart from increasing the voting strength of the Local Government, it is the only weapon the electorate can use to choose their leaders.

“Your vote is your right, so, you have to be part of the registration to get the chance to be counted,” he added.