logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Customs, stop destroying seized foodstuff

September 15, 2016 / :

THE rice and frozen foods being seized by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) should no longer be burnt or buried, but be distributed free of charge among poor Nigerians.

I particularly want to suggest that such seized products are given to the internally displaced persons who are currently suffering from malnutrition as a result of lack of food.

It is no longer news that there are millions of Nigerians who have fallen below the poverty line as a result of the economic crisis facing the country, and identifying these people and giving them the products seized from smugglers will make more sense that burning or burying them.

Apart from internally displaced persons, Customs officers can also donate the seized products to motherless babies homes and orphanages. This is not the time for Nigeria to be wasting food.

  • Eli Angulu,

08033438892

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK!

Lose 14kg in 3Weeks With NAFDAC APPROVED NATURAL Solution!. CLICK!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED! CLICK HERE!!!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News